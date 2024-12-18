D Gukesh is now set to receive from FIDE a prize money worth Rs 11.45 crores, after which, he will own the "multi-millionaire" tag. Recently, the world champion opened up on what the tag means to him.

Indian Grandmaster D Gukesh, 18, became the youngest world chess champion after beating title-holder Ding Liren of China in the 14th and last game of a roller-coaster showdown that went right down to the wire.

"It means a lot. When I got into chess, we (as a family) had to make some hard decisions. My parents had gone through financial and emotional hardships. Now, we are more comfortable and parents don't need to think about those things," Gukesh told FIDE in an interview, as quoted by news agency PTI.

D Gukesh further revealed that money isn't the reason he plays chess. Rather, for him, it used to be the "coolest toy" as a kid.

"Personally, money isn't the reason I play chess. I am still the kid who loves chess. It used to be the coolest toy," the reticent world champion remarked.

Speaking about his parents, he said that while his father takes care of all his off-board activities, allowing him to focus on work; his mother encourages him to become a better human being.

"She (mother) still says, I will be happy to know that you are a great chess player but I would be happier to hear that you are a greater person," Gukesh said.

'Even the greatest of players make a lot of mistakes': D Gukesh

The world champion went on to say that he strongly believes that the more you learn something, the more you realise how little knowledge you have.

Highlighting that learning is a consistent process, Gukesh said, "Even the greatest of players make a lot of mistakes. Even though technology is so advanced, there is still a lot to learn about chess. I strongly believe that the more you learn something, more you realise that you don't know that thing.Whenever I am on the chess board, I feel I learn something new. It's a process of unlimited beauty", he remarked.

With inputs from PTI