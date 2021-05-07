World Athletics Day 2021: History, objective, significance and everything you need to know
Celebrated on May 7 every year, World Athletics Day was introduced in 1996 as a social responsibility project 'Athletic for a better world'.
World Athletics Day is celebrated on May 7 every year. Introduced in 1996, the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) launched it as a social responsibility project 'Athletic for a better world'. The day is celebrated globally every year to spread awareness among children and youth regarding the importance of fitness and be healthy.
Thus IAAF organises various events, tournaments, and competitions in schools and colleges but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, that has brought devastation across the world, this year it will be very different, but it's a good time to take a look at the history, significance and the objectives for which the day is celebrated in the first place.
History of World Athletics Day
In 1996, World Athletics Day was started by the then IAAF President Primo Nebiolo. The World Athletics federation and an international governing body for the field of athletics, IAAF organises and sponsors this day every year since then, with a focus on fitness and health.
Significance of World Athletics Day
The significance of this day lies in the encouragement, which was its main aim when it was started, i.e., for young and old to be fit and healthy. The World Athletics Day gave a chance to schools, colleges and various other institutions to promote their children's interests in various other sports from running to shot put and various other sports which require stamina. Through this IAAF also started organising events highlighting the benefits of physical activity in their lives.
Objectives of World Athletics Day
- Popularising sports among the youth
- Giving a boost to Athletics and making it the primary sport in schools and institutions
- Increasing public awareness about sports and also impart education to youngsters about the importance of sports
- To establish an important link between the youth, sport, and environmental conservation