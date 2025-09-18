Add DNA as a Preferred Source
World Athletics Championships Final: Heartbreak for India as Neeraj Chopra fails to defend title, Arshad Nadeem out early

Chopra, the reigning world champion, and Nadeem, the current Olympic gold medalist, were the favorites heading into the final. However, neither athlete could produce the magic that has defined their careers.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 05:17 PM IST

World Athletics Championships Final: Heartbreak for India as Neeraj Chopra fails to defend title, Arshad Nadeem out early
Neeraj Chopra's attempt to defend his title at the World Athletics Championships 2025 ended in a painful disappointment as the Indian javelin star was unable to match his previous winning performance. Competing in Tokyo, Chopra recorded his best throw at just over 84 meters, finishing in 8th place, which was far below the expectations set by his earlier achievements and national record. Despite his tireless efforts and attempts to achieve an early high mark, Chopra could not secure a podium finish in the highly competitive field.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, the reigning Olympic champion from Paris 2024 and Chopra's fiercest competitor, faced an even tougher challenge. Nadeem was unable to qualify for the final rounds after several fouls and disappointing throws left him in an unusual 10th position. His early exit surprised fans who had been looking forward to an exciting showdown between the two javelin giants.

In a surprising turn of events, India's Sachin Yadav captivated spectators with a remarkable first throw of 86.27 meters, briefly taking the lead and highlighting India's rising talent on the international stage. However, he too encountered stiff competition from other elite athletes like Anderson Peters of Grenada and Curtis Thompson of the USA, who both achieved throws exceeding 87 meters.

The final, characterized by fierce rivalry and high stakes, saw both Chopra and Nadeem fall short of their best performances, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of top-level athletics. Chopra departs Tokyo with valuable lessons learned but is resolute in his desire to make a strong comeback, while Nadeem will be eager to bounce back from this disappointment in upcoming competitions.

ALSO READ| Asia Cup 2025: Ramiz Raja calls Andy Pycroft India’s 'permanent fixer', drags Suryakumar Yadav into explosive 'bias' rant

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
