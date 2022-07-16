Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

World Athletics Championship 2022: Where to watch Neeraj Chopra and other Indian athletes in India

All you need to know about World Athletics Championship 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 03:01 PM IST

World Athletics Championship 2022: Where to watch Neeraj Chopra and other Indian athletes in India
Neeraj Chopra

The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships 2022 which is taking part in the US will be a 10-day sporting event. It will see around 2,000 athletes representing more than 200 nations. The athletes will be aiming to give their best performance across 49 track and field disciplines.

Talking about India, they have sent a strong 22-member contingent with Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra leading the country's charge. 

Indian contingent

Neeraj Chopra (Men's Javelin Throw)

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men's Shot Put) 

Kamalpreet Kaur (Women's Discus Throw)

Priyanka Goswami (Women's 20km Race Walk)

Rahul Rohilla (Men's 20km Race Walk)

Sandeep Kumar (Men's 20km Race Walk)

Murali Sreeshankar (Men's Long Jump)

Jeswin Aldrin (Men's Long Jump)

Abdulla Aboobacker (Men's Triple Jump)

Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m Steeplechase)

Praveen Chitravel (Men's Triple Jump)

Seema Punia (Women's discus throw)

Men's 4x400 Relay and more.

 

Schedule:

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group A- July 22- 5:35 am IST

Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group B- July 22- 7:15 am IST

Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group A- July 21- 3:50 am IST

Women’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group B- July 21- 5:20 am IST

Men’s Shot Put Qualification-Tajinderpal Singh Toor –  July 16- 7:25 am IST

Women’s 20km Race Walk Finals -Priyanka Goswami –  July 16- 1:40 am IST

Men’s 20km Race Walk Finals-Sandeep Kumar –  July 16- 3:40 am IST

Men’s Long Jump Qualification- Muhammed Anees Yahiya – July 16- 6:30 am IST

Men’s Long Jump Qualification – Jeswin Aldrin –  July 16- 6:30 am IST

Men’s Triple jump Qualification- Abdulla Aboobacker, Praveen Chithravel and Eldhose Paul – July 22- 6:50 am IST

Men’s 3000m Steeplechase- Avinash Sable –  Heats 3- July 16- 5:45 am IST

Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Heats- July 16- 11:05 pm IST

Men’s 400m Hurdles Heats- July 17- 1:50 am IST

Men’s 4x400m Relay Heats- July 24- 6:15 am IST

Women’s 200m Heats- July 19- 6:30 am IST

 

All you need to know about World Athletics Championships 2022:

When will the World Athletics Championships 2022 start?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is scheduled from July 15 to July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

 

What time will the World Athletics Championships 2022 begin?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 1, the morning session will begin from 9:35 pm IST onwards.

 

Where to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022 live?

The World Athletics Championships 2022, will be live telecast across SONY TEN 2 channels in India.

 

Where will the World Athletics Championships 2022 be live-streamed?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC CGL Tier 1 final answer key 2021 released at ssc.nic.in, get direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.