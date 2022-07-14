World Athletics Championship 2022: From Neeraj Chopra to Seema Punia - all you need to know and where to watch in India

All you need to know about World Athletics Championship 2022.

The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships 2022 will see the US hosting the prestigious event for the first time. The 10-day sporting event will see around 2,000 athletes representing more than 200 nations. The athletes will be aiming to give their best performance across 49 track and field disciplines.

Happy #WorldAthleticsChamps eve, everyone



Where to watch, timetable, live results, stats, useful links, make sure you know how to follow the 10 days of action — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) July 14, 2022

Indian contingent:

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be leading the country's charge. The other athletes include:

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men's Shot Put)

Kamalpreet Kaur (Women's Discus Throw)

Priyanka Goswami (Women's 20km Race Walk)

Rahul Rohilla (Men's 20km Race Walk)

Sandeep Kumar (Men's 20km Race Walk)

Murali Sreeshankar (Men's Long Jump)

Jeswin Aldrin (Men's Long Jump)

Abdulla Aboobacker (Men's Triple Jump)

Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m Steeplechase)

Praveen Chitravel (Men's Triple Jump)

Seema Punia (Women's discus throw)

Men's 4x400 Relay and more.

When will the World Athletics Championships 2022 start?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is scheduled from July 15 to July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

What time will the World Athletics Championships 2022 begin?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 1, the morning session will begin from 9:35 pm IST onwards.

Where to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022 live?

The World Athletics Championships 2022, will be live telecast across SONY TEN 2 channels in India.

Where will the World Athletics Championships 2022 be live-streamed?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.