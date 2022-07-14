World Athletics Championship 2022: From Neeraj Chopra to Seema Punia - all you need to know and where to watch in India

Headlines

Congress, AAP issue whips as Amit Shah to present Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 16,98,000 crore Reliance seeks shareholders' nod to appoint him as...

ISRO releases first images of moon captured by Chandrayaan 3 spacecraft

Mukesh Ambani's company gets Rs 18,190 crore fund from Swedish agency to finance 5G roll out

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bangladesh approves 4 routes for transportation of goods to northeastern Indian states

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Mukesh Ambani's company gets Rs 18,190 crore fund from Swedish agency to finance 5G roll out

South superstars with most remakes

Yoga asanas for neck pain relief

Top 5 musical blockbusters of Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Sharon Farrell, It's Alive, The Stunt Man actress, passes away at 82

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

HomeSports

Sports

World Athletics Championship 2022: From Neeraj Chopra to Seema Punia - all you need to know and where to watch in India

All you need to know about World Athletics Championship 2022.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships 2022 will see the US hosting the prestigious event for the first time. The 10-day sporting event will see around 2,000 athletes representing more than 200 nations. The athletes will be aiming to give their best performance across 49 track and field disciplines.

Indian contingent

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will be leading the country's charge. The other athletes include: 

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men's Shot Put) 

Kamalpreet Kaur (Women's Discus Throw)

Priyanka Goswami (Women's 20km Race Walk)

Rahul Rohilla (Men's 20km Race Walk)

Sandeep Kumar (Men's 20km Race Walk)

Murali Sreeshankar (Men's Long Jump)

Jeswin Aldrin (Men's Long Jump)

Abdulla Aboobacker (Men's Triple Jump)

Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m Steeplechase)

Praveen Chitravel (Men's Triple Jump)

Seema Punia (Women's discus throw)

Men's 4x400 Relay and more.

 

All you need to know about World Athletics Championships 2022:

When will the World Athletics Championships 2022 start?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 is scheduled from July 15 to July 24, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon, United States.

 

What time will the World Athletics Championships 2022 begin?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 Day 1, the morning session will begin from 9:35 pm IST onwards.

 

Where to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022 live?

The World Athletics Championships 2022, will be live telecast across SONY TEN 2 channels in India.

 

Where will the World Athletics Championships 2022 be live-streamed?

The World Athletics Championships 2022 will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Happy Friendship Day 2023: 30 + wishes, quotes, messages to share with your best friends to make them feel special

Haryana violence: 250 illegal shanties demolished; miscreants vandalise shop, vehicles in Panipat

Mukesh Ambani's company gets Rs 18,190 crore fund from Swedish agency to finance 5G roll out

Haryana violence: Nuh SP and Deputy Commissioner transferred after communal clashes, check details

Delhi weather update: IMD predicts light rain in NCR cities today; check forecast for Noida, Gurugram

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Taarak Mehta's Popatlal aka Shyam Pathak, did odd jobs to support family while in school, once had no money for...

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

In pics: Suhana Khan mesmerises netizens in white bodycon, actress latest photos go viral

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE