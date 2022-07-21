World Athletics Championship 2022: When is Neeraj Chopra's Javelin throw event?

Neeraj Chopra will be in action at WAC 2022 on July 22

Ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, Indian athletes have been gearing up for the all-important event at the ongoing World Athletics Championship 2022. All eyes have been on Neeraj Chopra ever since the spectacle in Eugene began, earlier this month.

The Tokyo Olympic gold medalist is India's biggest hope for a medal at the World Athletics Championship, and Chopra is scheduled to take to the field soon.

He will take part in the javelin throw qualification round on the 8th day, which is scheduled for July 22 (July 21 in the USA). Neeraj's event will start at 5:35 AM IST on Friday.

Should the youngster qualify for the next round, he will be seen in action once again on July 24. Being one of the favourites for a podium finish, he will be expected to be in action twice, with the final event of Javelin Throw at the World Atheltics Championship 2022, slated to kick off from 7:05 AM IST on Sunday.

Neeraj Chopra won't be the only Indian competing to qualify for the finals as Rohit Yadav will also take part in the qualification round.

Earlier on Thursday, Annu Rani became the first Indian to make it to back-to-back finals at the World Athletics Championships after finishing with a throw of 59.60 in her final attempt in Oregon.

Rani began the qualification round in Group B on a bad note with a foul. But then she came up with a throw of 55.35 m later.

She saved the best for the last, making a throw of 59.60 m to make it to the final. In the group B qualification round, she finished in the fifth position and made it to the final as eighth best across both groups.

With inputs from ANI