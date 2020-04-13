'Work has to go on': Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju visits SAI headquarters, senior essential staff resumes office

The outbreak of the coronavirus has got everything to a halt, however, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju said that 'work has to go on' as he visited the Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) headquarter on Monday.

Senior officials and other essential staff have resumed operations after more than a fortnight of working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister visited the SAI headquarters wearing a mask and sanitised his hands before entering the premises.

“The ministry has started its office with minimum staff because work has to go on. We are ensuring strict compliance of rules like social distancing, wearing masks and temperature checks,” Rijjiju said.

The SAI office was shut down on March 21 and all ministers were on Saturday asked to resume office from Monday along with joint secretary-level officers and one-third of their essential staff.

“Only divisional heads and 30 per cent of the lower division staff will work on a rotational basis. This is being done as per the centre’s order in an effort to streamline things before the complete lifting of the lockdown,” an SAI official told PTI referring to the current lockdown.

As for the COVID-19 pandemic, it has caused more than 300 deaths in India.