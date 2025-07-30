Twitter
'Won’t be able to throw again....:' Neeraj Chopra reveals career-threatening injury that forged his mindset

Known for his calm demeanor and incredible achievements on the javelin field, Chopra unveiled a chapter of his journey that almost saw his dreams cut short, not by rigorous training, but by a simple, unexpected mishap.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 05:51 PM IST

'Won’t be able to throw again....:' Neeraj Chopra reveals career-threatening injury that forged his mindset

Olympic and World Champion Neeraj Chopra, arguably India's most celebrated athlete, recently shared a deeply personal and potentially career-ending challenge from his early days in an exclusive fireside chat with Duolingo English Test takers. Known for his calm demeanor and incredible achievements on the javelin field, Chopra unveiled a chapter of his journey that almost saw his dreams cut short, not by rigorous training, but by a simple, unexpected mishap. 

During the candid conversation, Chopra recounted the incident that led to a severe wrist injury. "I was holding the basketball ring while jumping and fell suddenly. My wrist was fractured and it had to be in plaster for a long time," he revealed, adding the critical detail that it was the very same hand he uses for javelin throwing. The severity of the injury was starkly communicated by doctors, who told him it was complicated and there was a real possibility he might never be able to throw again. "At that time, I felt like I would never be able to do it," he confessed, recalling the despair that threatened to engulf his aspirations.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @studyabroadwithdet

However, it was the burning desire to represent his country that pulled him through. Chopra emphasized that his dream of playing for India was the unwavering force that fueled his recovery. "As soon as I started feeling better, I knew I had to do it again. It was my dream that kept my mindset strong," he affirmed. This powerful resolve allowed him to navigate the daunting path of rehabilitation and return to the sport he loves.

Concluding his inspiring account, Chopra offered words of encouragement to the students, urging them to face obstacles head-on and believe in the power of a strong mindset. His personal story serves as a testament that even the toughest setbacks can become springboards for powerful comebacks, reinforcing his belief that "dreams don’t break – they bounce back."

During the 2025 Tokyo Olympics, Neeraj Chopra secured the gold medal with a throw measuring 87.58m. Subsequently, at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the 27-year-old narrowly missed out on the gold medal. Nevertheless, Neeraj achieved a silver medal in the Paris Olympics with a throw of 89.45m.

After a lengthy wait, Neeraj Chopra successfully surpassed the 90m threshold at the 2025 Diamond League in Doha, recording a throw of 90.23m.

