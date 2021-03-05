Shotgun World Cup: Women's Trap Team wins silver as India finish tournament with 2 medals

Headlines

Meet Ashwin Dani, yoga practitioner, businessman with Rs 68000 crore net worth; firm earned Rs 1550 crore in 3 months

Varun Dhawan shares insights on his upcoming movie with Atlee, VD 18: ‘It’s a mass-action entertainer’

What was the significance of Tiger Hill during 1999 Kargil War? How Indian Army recaptured their territory

As Musk changes Twitter’s identity, Zuckerberg announces new feature for Threads

This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Varun Dhawan shares insights on his upcoming movie with Atlee, VD 18: ‘It’s a mass-action entertainer’

As Musk changes Twitter’s identity, Zuckerberg announces new feature for Threads

Meet the actress who married man with Rs 1300 crore net worth, was a superstar, her husband is…

10 Superfoods rich in Vitamin B6

Lung disease: 7 superfoods to fight COPD

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Biggest box office flop ever lost Rs 1600 crore, got studio boss fired; it's not The Flash, Matrix 3, Tenet, Black Adam

This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

Oppenheimer biographer denies film's Bhagavad Gita interpretation is controversial: 'These are issues that...'

HomeSports

Sports

Shotgun World Cup: Women's Trap Team wins silver as India finish tournament with 2 medals

The Men's Skeet team had bagged a bronze medal earlier on in the tournament in Cairo, Egypt.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 05, 2021, 07:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India's Women's Trap team trio of Kirti Gupta, Manisha Keer and Rajeshwari Kumari won a silver medal on the concluding day of the year's first International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun stage, in Cairo, Egypt, going down 4-6 to Russia in the final. 

The trio engineered a fantastic comeback in the match, coming back from 0-4 down to tie the final at 4-4. However, they could not hold on in the last series of 15-shot per team and had to be content with the second-best. 

Their effort ensured that the Indian squad finished the World Cup with two medals, with the Men's Skeet team bagging a bronze medal earlier on in the tournament. Kirti, Manisha and Rajeshwari shot a combined score of 444 to make it to the gold medal match along with Russia, who topped the qualifying round with a total of 463.

There were a total of seven 25-shot rounds, five of which had been shot in the previous days. On Thursday, all three Indian women shot scores of 20 or more in the final two qualifying rounds, with Manisha top-scoring for them with 158 out of 175 shots.

The Men's Trap team, however, could not make it to the medal rounds after shooting a combined score of 469 to finish sixth out of 11 teams in the fray. Russia and Croatia made it to the gold medal match while hosts Egypt and Slovakia were to fight it out for the bronze.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh faces extortion over Zorawar Singh; Gurgaon woman arrested

Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new darker camouflage wrap

Uttar Pradesh: 4 fishermen eat dolphin after accidentally catching it from Yamuna River

Meet Jayanti Gupta, MS Dhoni’s elder sister who married CSK skipper’s best friend, now works as...

Meet the man who heads Rs 73,090 crore company, son of India's second-richest mining billionaire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE