India's hopes of advancing in the Women's T20 World Cup took a significant blow after a narrow nine-run defeat to Australia at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The loss not only halted India's momentum but also left them reliant on their long-standing rival, Pakistan, to secure a spot in the semi-finals.

Australia, led by Tahlia McGrath in the absence of injured skipper Alyssa Healy, posted a challenging total of 151 runs. Grace Harris shone with the bat, scoring 40 runs, while McGrath and Ellyse Perry contributed 32 each. In response, India struggled to maintain the required run rate, finishing at 142 for nine despite a valiant effort from captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored an unbeaten 54.

Kaur's performance was commendable but ultimately insufficient as India lost four wickets in the final over, needing 14 runs to clinch victory. Annabel Sutherland's exceptional bowling in that over sealed Australia's win and extended their winning streak to 15 matches in the tournament.

With two wins and two losses, India currently sits on four points in Group A. Their fate now hinges on the outcome of the match between New Zealand and Pakistan scheduled for October 14. For India to advance, Pakistan must defeat New Zealand. A win for New Zealand would eliminate India from contention.

“It's something that is not in our control,” Kaur acknowledged post-match. “If we get the opportunity to play another game, that will be great.”

As tensions rise ahead of the crucial match, both teams are aware that every run counts. Pakistan's stand-in captain Muneeba Ali expressed hope for her team's chances, emphasising that they have not given up on reaching the semi-finals.

As the tournament progresses, all eyes will be on the impending clash between Pakistan and New Zealand, which will determine whether India can keep their World Cup dreams alive.