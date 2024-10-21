The final saw standout performances from all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who not only top-scored with 43 runs off 38 balls but also took three crucial wickets for 24 runs

New Zealand's women’s cricket team celebrated a historic milestone on October 20, 2024, as they clinched their first-ever T20 World Cup title, defeating South Africa by 32 runs in Dubai. This victory marks a significant achievement for the White Ferns, adding to their ODI World Cup win and making them the first New Zealand team to secure a T20 championship, a feat yet to be accomplished by their male counterparts.

The final saw standout performances from all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who not only top-scored with 43 runs off 38 balls but also took three crucial wickets for 24 runs. Her all-round excellence earned her both the Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament titles, finishing the tournament as the leading wicket-taker with 15 wickets. Kerr's pivotal dismissal of South African captain Laura Wolvaardt was a turning point in the match, as South Africa faltered from a promising start to end their innings at 126 runs.

Following the award ceremony, the celebration took an enchanting turn when Kerr led her teammates in a stunning rendition of a Maori song, accompanied by her guitar. This heartfelt performance captivated fans and was shared widely on social media, garnering nearly 200,000 likes on Instagram. Supporters praised the team for their "pitch-perfect" singing and for spreading joy through their celebration.

Captain Sophie Devine expressed immense pride in her team's achievement, highlighting their resilience after entering the tournament with a challenging record of ten consecutive losses. Reflecting on their journey, she emphasised the hard work and determination that led to this triumphant moment.

The victory not only signifies a major step forward for women's cricket in New Zealand but also serves as an inspiration for future generations of cricketers. As Devine noted, "I hope this victory inspires young girls and boys to take up cricket." With both the women's and men's teams achieving remarkable wins on the same day, October 20 will be remembered as one of New Zealand's finest moments in cricket history.