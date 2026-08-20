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Women's Hockey World Cup: In-form Deepika in focus as India look to secure crucial next-round spot vs England

India face England in a crucial Women’s Hockey World Cup clash, with a draw enough to send Team India into the next round. Deepika has already scored twice as India look to secure qualification and continue their campaign.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 04:46 PM IST

Women's Hockey World Cup: In-form Deepika in focus as India look to secure crucial next-round spot vs England
Courtesy: X/@TheHockeyIndia
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India is set to compete against England today in the Women's Hockey World Cup. Team India only requires a draw in this match to secure a spot in the Top-8. If they lose, they will need to rely on South Africa winning against China.

In their opening match, Team India drew 2-2 with China. They followed that up with a commanding 6-1 victory over South Africa, placing India at the top of their group.

Conversely, England won their first match against South Africa with a score of 4-0 but suffered a 2-4 defeat to China. A loss in this match would eliminate England from the tournament. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM.

Deepika ranks as the second-highest goal scorer in the tournament

India's Deepika is currently second in the tournament's goal-scoring leaderboard, having netted 2 goals in two matches. She is expected to make an impact against England once again.

Australia's Claire Colville leads the scoring chart with 3 goals. England's Sophie Hamilton and Tessa Howard also have 2 goals each and will be participating in this match.

Six Indian players found the net in the last match

In the match against South Africa, six different Indian players scored: Sunelita Toppo, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu, Deepika, Lalremsiami, and Sakshi Rana. This highlights India's offensive strength, with special recognition for young talents Sakshi and Sunelita, who both delivered impressive performances.

Sjoerd Marijne, the coach of the Indian women's hockey team, described the upcoming match against England as thrilling. He remarked, 'Last time we faced England in the World Cup Qualifiers, we lost. Now we need to assess how much we have improved since then.'

Squads

India: Salima Tete (captain), Ishika Chaudhary, Nikki Pradhan, Bichu Devi Kharibam (goalkeeper), Savita (goalkeeper), Shilpi Dabas, Lalremsiami, Deepika Soreng, Baljeet Kaur, Ishika, Jyoti, Navneet Kaur, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Sunelita Toppo, Neha, Rutaja Dadasso Pisal, Lalthantluangi, Sakshi Rana, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika.

England: Darcy Bourne, Lily Walker, Anna Toman, Hannah French, Amy Thompson, Holly Hunt, Elena Rayer, Tessa Howard, Katie Curtis, Fiona Crackles, Elizabeth Neal, Sophie Hamilton, Sabbie Heesh (goalkeeper), Lily Owsley, Flora Peel, Martha Taylor, Grace Balsdon, Alice Atkinson, Miriam Pritchard (goalkeeper), Lottie Bingham.

Also read| Watch: Sourav Ganguly's iconic Lord’s celebration recreated as India beat England by 118 runs in mixed disability series

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