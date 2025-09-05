Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Beauty Dungdung, Udita Duhan shine as India thrash Thailand 11-0 in campaign opener

The Indian women's hockey team launched their Women's Asia Cup 2025 campaign in emphatic style by thrashing Thailand 11-0 in their Pool B opener at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field in Hangzhou, China.

The Indian women's hockey team started their 2025 Asia Cup with a big 11-0 win against Thailand in Hangzhou on Friday. Udita Duhan and Beauty Dungdung each scored twice, leading the world's ninth-ranked team to an easy victory.

India quickly took control. Mumtaz Khan and Sangita Kumari scored in the first 10 minutes. Navneet Kaur and Lalremsiami added goals in the second quarter, and Udita scored on a penalty corner right before halftime, putting India ahead 5-0.

In the second half, India kept up the pressure. Beauty Dungdung scored in the third quarter, and the final quarter saw even more goals. Udita and Beauty Dungdung completed their two-goal games, while Thoudam Suman Devi, Sharmila Devi, and Rutaja Dadaso Pisal also scored.

This win sends a clear message to their Pool B competitors. It also shows India's strength and teamwork, even without important senior players like Savita Punia and Deepika, who are injured. The team was good at turning penalty corners into goals, scoring on five of nine chances, while Thailand didn't get any penalty corners.

India will next face Japan on Saturday and then Singapore. This tournament is important because it's a way to qualify for the 2026 Women's World Cup, and this big win gives India good energy.

