The Indian women's hockey team successfully defended their Asian Champions Trophy title with a thrilling 1-0 victory over Olympic silver medalist China in the final held on Wednesday.

The match was intense and closely contested, with young striker Deepika scoring the winning goal for India from a penalty corner in the 31st minute. Her goal also secured her position as the tournament's top goal scorer with a total of 11 goals.

India had previously defeated China 3-0 during the league stages of the tournament, showcasing their dominance in the competition. This victory marks India's third Asian Champions Trophy title, adding to their previous wins in 2016 and 2023. On the other hand, China had to settle for their third runner-up finish in the tournament.

In the third-fourth place classification match, Japan secured the third spot on the podium by defeating Malaysia 4-1 earlier in the day. The tournament was filled with exciting matches and impressive performances from all participating teams, highlighting the growing talent and competitiveness in women's hockey in Asia.

