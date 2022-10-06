Women's Asia Cup: Thailand register stunning victory over Pakistan, win by four-wickets in low-scoring match

Natthakan Chantham was the star of Thailand's chase with a 51-ball 61

Thailand women's cricket team defeated Pakistan women's cricket team by four wickets on Thursday in the current Women's Asia Cup 2022 at Sylhet, Bangladesh. Thai women secured a tight win with one ball remaining, chasing a modest 117, driven by opener Natthakan Chantham's superb half-century.

Chantham hit 61 off 51 balls to create the groundwork for Thailand's most historic cricket victory. Her knock included two sixes and five fours. Thailand captain Naruemoi Chaiwai came in second with 17 runs.

Thailand needed 10 runs to win in the final over with four wickets in hand and Rosenan Kanoh hit the game-winning boundary off Pakistan's Diana Baig to relieve pressure and bring the side home with one ball remaining.

“We are very excited. Pakistan are a strong side. We want to beat every team but at the moment we just enjoyed our fielding and batting. I want my team to have fun and the win comes automatically. In the last two games, we didn't bowl correct length and line. Today they did it pretty well,” Thailand captain Chaiwai said after the win.

Earlier, despite opener Sidra Ameen's half-century, Pakistan's women were restricted to 116/5. Aside from Sidra, no other Pakistani batter scored more than 20 runs. Sornnarin Tippoch was Thailand's standout bowler, taking 2/20.

“Quite disappointed the way we batted. The batters haven’t shown the intent. Of course batting let the down. The set batters were there and they weren’t able to put a good score. 130 plus would be a good total. They didn’t show intent, that was disappointing for me as a captain,” Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof said.

Pakistan will play their next encounter against arch rivals Team India on Friday. With three victories in three matches, Harmanpreet Kaur's Team presently leads the points table.

