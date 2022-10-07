Headlines

Sports

Women's Asia Cup: Pakistan stun India, clinch first win over arch-rivals in T20Is after 6 years

The Indian batting order crumbled and Richa Ghosh's 13-ball 26 at the back end of the chase went in vain.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 06:28 PM IST

Pakistan defeated India in a group-stage match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Friday, effectively defending a 137-run total. It was Pakistan's third T20I victory over India in 13 games, and their first since March 2016.

The Indian batting order crumbled and Richa Ghosh's 13-ball 26 at the back end of the chase went in vain as Pakistan bounced back in style after their defeat to Thailand. 

Earlier, Nida Dar hit a fine half-century to help Pakistan reach 137/6. Dar and captain Bismah Maroof had put on a partnership of 76 runs as they revived Pakistan after they lost three early wickets.

 

Pooja Vastrakar had Sidra Ameen caught behind in the fifth over and then Deepti had Muneeba Ali stumped before trapping Omaima Sohail in front two deliveries later to put India on top early.

Dar became Vastrakar's second victim when she fell for 32. Deepti Sharma also picked up a wicket in the final over to finish as India's best bowler, with figures of 3/27.

