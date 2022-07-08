Women's Hockey World Cup: India stay alive in quarterfinal race despite losing 3-4 to New Zealand

Indian Women's Hockey team remain in hunt for quarters despite 3-4 loss to New Zealand

Indian Women's Hockey team suffered a 3-4 defeat in their final Pool B game at the hands of New Zealand at the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup but despite the setback, they nonetheless have kept their hopes alive of reaching the quarterfinal stage.

According to the format of the Women's World Cup, the top four sides from four pools will directly qualify for the quarterfinals, while the second and third-placed teams will feature in the crossovers.

The Indian eves finished third behind Pool B toppers New Zealand, and second-placed England and thus, they have qualified for the crossover round.

The winner of the crossover matches will grab the remaining four quarterfinal spots.

India will play the second-placed team of Pool C, co-hosts Spain, in their crossover match at Terrassa on Sunday.

Co-hosts Netherlands, New Zealand, Argentina and Australia have directly qualified for the quarterfinals after topping their respective pools.

India should have sealed the game in regulation 60 minutes if not for an uncountable missed chances, including as many as 15 penalty corners, out of which they converted just one.

Vandana Katariya (4th minute), Lalremsiami (44th) and Gurjit Kaur (59th) were the goal scorers for India on Thursday, while New Zealand sounded the board through Olivia Merry's brace (12th, 54th), Tessa Jopp (29th) and Frances Davies (32nd).

