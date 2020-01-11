Wolves vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

WOL vs NEW Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Wolves vs Newcastle United Dream11 Team Player List, WOL Dream11 Team Player List, NEW Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Premier League, Wolves vs Newcastle United Head to Head

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United head into Saturday's Premier League fixture after suffering successive defeats.

While the West Midlands have lost back-to-back league games against Liverpool and Watford respectively, the Magpies have gone three games without registering a single point.

When and where to watch Wolves vs Newcastle United

Where and when is the Wolves vs Newcastle United Premier League match being played?

The Wolves vs Newcastle United, Premier League match will be played on January 11, 2020, at Molineux Stadium.

What time does the Wolves vs Newcastle United, Premier League match begin?

The Wolves vs Newcastle United match will begin at 8:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Wolves vs Newcastle United, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Wolves vs Newcastle United live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Wolves vs Newcastle United live streaming?

The Wolves vs Newcastle United live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Wolves vs Newcastle United: Predicted Starting XIs

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Moutinho, Neves, Jonny; Traore, Jimenez, Neto

Newcastle United: Dubravka; Yedlin, Hayden, Fernandez, Lejeune, Krafth; Ritchie, M.Longstaff, S.Longstaff, Atsu; Joelinton.