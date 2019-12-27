Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League 2019-20: Live streaming, Dream11, teams, time in India & where to watch

Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Manchester City. It will also be the 100th Premier League match to be played on a Friday.

Pep Guardiola's men will be out for revenge as they look to close the gap on the two teams above them in the table. Wolves, on the other hand, are on the eight spot.

When and where to watch Wolves vs Manchester City

Where and when is the Wolves vs Manchester City Premier League match being played?

The Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League match will be played on December 28, 2019, at Molineux Stadium.

What time does the Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League match begin?

The Wolves vs Manchester City match will begin at 1:15 AM IST on Saturday.

Where to watch Wolves vs Manchester City, Premier League live in India (TV channels)?

The Wolves vs Manchester City live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1 channels in India.

How and where to watch online Wolves vs Manchester City​ live streaming?

The Wolves vs Manchester City live stream will be available on Hotstar app and hotstar.com website in India for premium users.

Wolves vs Manchester City: Predicted Starting XIs

Wolves: Patricio; Bennett, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Moutinho, Vinagre; Traore, Jimenez

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Fernandinho, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Aguero, Sterling