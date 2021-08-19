"With great power comes great responsibility" defines Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar, Asst Vice President of Hockey India

The world of sports is a world of its own. If there are players, who have been making headlines today, even at a world stage at sporting events and competitions, there are also some astute individuals and prominent individuals whose contributions and efforts have played a major role in taking India on a global map. Talking about such individuals and professionals, one cannot go without thanking people like Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar, who have been pushing the envelope and giving their best to elevate the sport of Hockey in India and produce the rarest of gems for the world to know.

Carefully and intelligently acing the activities and endeavours of Hockey in India, Devendra Pratap Singh Tomar has had massive contributions in taking the sport to more success by doing what he does. He already has been serving as the Madhya Bharat Hockey Association President and, since a few years, also was nominated as Hockey India's new Associate Vice President through a general consensus at the 61st Meeting of the Executive Board.

Taking charge of such an esteemed post for elevating the face of sports and Hockey in India and in the world, Mr Devendra proved his prowess and excellence in the same and also radiated his passion for sports as a sports lover. "With great power comes great responsibility is a quote that stands true for me today, where I have been trying to give my best not just to fulfil my duties as the Associate Vice President of Hockey India but also as a person who feels passionate for the growth and success of the field of sports in India," says the determined and driven member of BJP India, who has also been astounding people with his work in politics.

Mr Devendra was even at the forefront of the organizing committee during the 9th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2019 A Division in Gwalior. Today, he has been proving his mettle both in politics and sports as a passionate professional.

