Rohit turned to social media to express his gratitude to the Indian armed forces for their dedicated service. He also urged everyone to follow the necessary guidelines to ensure their safety.

Rohit Sharma commended the resilience of the Indian Army in successfully thwarting Pakistan's recent attack on India. He expressed his pride in the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy for their unwavering commitment to protecting the nation during times of crisis. Sharma also emphasized the importance of avoiding the spread and belief of fake news.

It is worth noting that Pakistan recently launched a drone and missile attack in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab, which was effectively countered by the Indian defense system. This was Pakistan's second unsuccessful attempt to target India. Following India's Operation Sindoor, a counter-terror strike on terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, Pakistan made multiple attacks on Indian forces, prompting a strong response to this unprovoked escalation.

The Indian government clarified that their objective was to target terrorists and not civilians or military establishments in Pakistan. However, they made it clear that any aggression from Pakistan would be met with a fitting response. India stood firm in defending its sovereignty and security against any threats posed by Pakistan.

"With every passing moment, with every decision taken, I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Air Force & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride. It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake news. Stay safe, everyone," wrote Rohit Sharma.

With every passing moment, with every decision taken I feel extremely proud of our Indian Army, Indian Airforce & Indian Navy. Our warriors are standing tall for our nation’s pride. It’s important for every Indian to be responsible and refrain from spreading or believing any fake… — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 9, 2025

On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma made the decision to retire from Test cricket. This announcement came amidst a period of poor performance in the format, raising concerns about his future in the sport. Reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was hesitant to appoint Rohit as captain for the upcoming England tour, leading to his retirement from Test cricket.

"Hello everyone I would just like to share that I am retiring from Test cricket. It's been an absolute honour to represent my country in whites. Thank you for all the love and support over the years. I will continue to represent India in the ODI format," said Rohit in his statement.

