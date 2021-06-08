With a brace against Bangladesh, Sunil Chhetri overtakes Lionel Messi, sits behind THIS legend

While Indian football fans were kept on the edge of their seat till the 75th minute, captain Sunil Chhetri gave them a sign of relief in the 79th minute and then made them happier with a goal in the 92nd minute.

With the brace, the Indian football talisman has surpassed Argentina's global superstar Lionel Messi to become the second-highest active international goal-scorer with 74 strikes.

The 36-year-old achieved this feat with the two goals he scored against Bangladesh in the joint preliminary qualifying round match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup. He helped India register their first win in six years in the World Cup qualifiers.

Chhetri now stands second and is only behind Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (103) in the active international goal-scorers list. The Indian skipper leads Messi by two goals and sits a place above Ali Mabkhout of the UAE, who is third on the list with 73 goals.

The India captain has also just a goal away from entering world football's all-time top-10. He is behind Hungary's Sandor Kocsis, Japan's Kunishige Kamamoto, and Kuwait's Bashar Abdullah, who all have 75 goals.

"You know, I don`t (on being asked is he counting on a number of goals). Once I`m done in ten years we will talk about all my goals," Chhetri said after the match in a video posted on Indian Football Team Twitter.

"It was tough, frustrating at times. We missed a lot of chances, could have done a lot of things better but in the end, we are happy that we got the three points which were needed," said Chhetri.

"We probably should have done a lot of things better. Anyways to win full three points and the game is always sweet. I`m really happy that we also kept a clean sheet," he added.

With the win, India rose to the third spot in Group E with six points from seven games. India will next face Afghanistan in the qualifiers on June 15.