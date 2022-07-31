Commonwealth Games 2022: With 4 medals, this is where India stands on medal tally

Indian weightlifters winning medals at CWG 2022

On July 28, the Indian contingent began their fight for gold across 16 different sports at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.

In the 2018 edition at Gold Coast, Indian athletes won a total of 66 medals of which 26 were gold and 20 were silver and bronze each. The side had finished third overall, behind hosts Australia and England.

However, the 2018's major source of medals - the shooting event in which India won 16 of the 66 medals is cut out of this year's edition - India could struggle to match their tally.

But, not losing hope, India on Day 2 of the games went on to win four medals - all in the various weightlifting categories. Mirabai Chanu retained his top spot and won Gold in the 49kg category, while Bindyarani Devi won silver in the 55kg final.

In the men's event, Sanket Sargar won the historic silver medal in the 55kg event while Gururaja Pujary won the epic bronze in the men's 61kg category on Saturday.

With four medals to India's name, where does the country stand on the points medal tally?

The Indian contingent is currently in the eighth spot behind South Africa, which has 2 Gold medals to its name. Australia tops the chart with 32 medals in total with 13 gold, 8 silver and 11 bronze.

While fans are still reeling in the medal's glory, Day 3 has begun and so have the competitions. The third day will see Gymnastics final, Lawn Balls, Weightlifting, Table Tennis and the iconic India Women vs Pakistan Women cricket match.