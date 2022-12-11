Search icon
'Winning a World Cup was my biggest dream': Ronaldo pens emotional message following Portugal's shock WC exit

Morocco continued their remarkable World Cup campaign by producing another shock result as they defeated Portugal 1-0 to book a place in the semis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, was eliminated from the FIFA World Cup in the quarterfinal after a 0-1 loss to Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar on Saturday.

Ronaldo was benched once more in Portugal's World Cup quarter-final clash against Morocco. Coach Fernando Santos dropped the five-time Ballon d'Or winner for the last 16 win over Switzerland, and maintained a similar line-up against the North Africans.

On Sunday, Ronaldo took to Instagram to express how important was it for him to win the World Cup for Portugal.

"Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately, I won many titles of international dimension, including for Portugal, but putting our country's name on the highest level in the world was my biggest dream," Ronaldo wrote.

"I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. In the 5 presences I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese people, I gave my all. I left everything on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and I never gave up on that dream," he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)


He also spoke about the support he has received from his fans and teammates and he would never turn his back on anyone.

"Unfortunately, yesterday the dream ended. It is not worth reacting hot. I just want everyone to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal has not changed for an instant. I was always one more person fighting for everyone's goal and I would never turn my back on my teammates and my country," he expressed.

He also thanked his country and FIFA World Cup host Qatar.

"For now, there's not much more to say. Thank you, Portugal. Thank you, Qatar. The dream was beautiful while it lasted... Now, it's time to be a good advisor and allow each one to draw their own conclusions," he concluded.

