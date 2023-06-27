Why is tennis star Ons Jabeur concerned over Wimbledon's new underwear rule? SW19's new clothing rule explained

Wimbledon new underwear rule for women players| Photo: Reuters

Wimbledon is set to commence next week as the month of July fast approaches. Top tennis players from all over the world could come face to face in pursuit of bagging the prestigious trophy. While the focus is generally on the court, this year, a new underwear rule for female tennis players is garnering a lot of attention.

Wimbledon followed a strict rule for female players to wear white underwear underneath their match kit which was revoked for the 2023 edition of the tournament.

Previous Wimbledon rule

The SW19 guidelines on wearing all-white underwear were so strict that some players were forced to play braless during the 2014 tournament. The SW19 guidelines previously stated, "Any undergarments that either are or can be visible during play (including due to perspiration) must also be completely white except for a single trim of colour no wider than one centimetre (10mm)."

Now a rule has been amended which allows female players to wear dark-coloured underwear to reduce period paranoia. The subsequent change came following a protest by players at the 2022 tournament.

Protest against the strict rule of wearing white underwear at Wimbledon

A protest was staged outside the main gate last year over Wimbledon's strict rule of wearing all-white clothing during tournaments. Women players voiced their dilemma about wearing white underwear during the tournament and expressed how it becomes tough for women on their periods and they always fear staining of their clothes. This also pushes many players to go on medications to purposefully postpone their menstrual cycle.

British tennis star, Alicia Barnett also opened up and pointed at the stress caused by the Wimbledon whites rules. "I think being on your period on the tour is hard enough, but to wear whites as well isn't easy," she said ahead of a match last year. The campaign was also backed by Judy Muray, tennis coach and mother of British pros Andy and Jamie.

Following this, the All England Club decided to revoke the rule and allow women players to wear dark-coloured underwear from this year onwards.

Tunisian player Ons Jabeur's concern

While many have praised this move, tennis star Ons Jabeur is confused about if this is helpful or not. She has indicated that she is not sure if she will wear dark undershorts or not. The Tunisian player, ahead of the Rothesay International tournament at Eastbourne said, “There are two things.

One thing, it’s better definitely not to be paranoid." She also added, “And the other thing, everybody will know that you have your period. So I’m not sure which part of it is good."

Nevertheless, she praised Winbledon's efforts to make women feel more comfortable on the court and said, “I think I don’t think I’m going to wear anything. If all the girls will wear it, I think it will make it better. But I think it’s a great thing that Wimbledon is trying to help women feel more comfortable on the court.” Jabeur lost the final in SW19 from Elena Rybakina in 2022. She is number six on the WTA Tour.