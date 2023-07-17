Wimbledon surprises Indian fans with hilarious Hindi tweet on Alcaraz vs Djokovic match

Tennis fans in India were buzzing after the exhilarating match when Wimbledon surprised them with the hilarious tweet.

Wimbledon had a hilarious message for Indian tennis fans after Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz’s stunning win to end Novak Djokovic’s winning streak. The 36-year-old tennis ace missed a number of chances in a thrilling 5-set match against the 20-year-old rising star. Alcaraz beat Djokovic three sets to two (1-6, 7-6 (6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4) to pick up his maiden Wimbledon and second Grand Slam title.

But Wimbledon surprised Indian fans with a post in Hindi on its official Twitter handle.

“Novak ko #Wimbledon mai haraana hai?” Wimbledon wrote, adding below on Alcaraz’s behalf, “Ajao dikha dunga”.

Novak ko #Wimbledon mai haraana hai?



Ajao dikha dunga pic.twitter.com/QL0o3QZ3sH — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 17, 2023

Post the match which ended his 34-match winning streak, the 7-time Wimbledon champion revealed he had two regrets. One was an early tie-breaker which he missed and could not make it a 2-1 set lead over Alcaraz. Second was a missed volley early in the fifth set on break point. The momentum swung from Djokovic to Alcaraz with the error.

"I had my chances. I think I could have closed out that second-set tiebreaker better. But credit to him for fighting and showing some incredible defensive skills, passing shots that got him the break in the fifth. He was a deserved winner today, no doubt,” Djokovic said post the match.