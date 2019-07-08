Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal progresses to quarter-finals

Rafael Nadal progressed to the quarter-finals of ongoing Wimbledon tournament as he defeated Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-2, 6-2 in the fourth round on Monday.

"I think it was a good solid match. Still, the serve didn't work as well as two days ago, but the rest of things have been very positive," official website of Wimbledon quoted Nadal as saying.

"A lot of positive things out there: good forehand, good backhand, changing the rhythm of the point with the slice sometimes, good volleys too. Happy for the victory and to be back in the quarter-final. Great news for me," he added.

The Spaniard put up a dominant show in the match and he did not allow Sousa to gain any kind of momentum. As a result of this win, Nadal's dream of winning the French Open and Wimbledon in the same year remains intact.

Nadal took no time in brushing off Sousa's challenge in the first two sets and he ended up winning both the sets inside 67 minutes.

Sousa tried to stretch Nadal in the final set, but the Spaniard was on top of his game and he ended up winning the final set 6-2 as well.

Nadal has now progressed to his seventh Wimbledon quarter-final.

Earlier in the day, Serena Williams progressed to the quarter-finals as she defeated Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2.