World Emoji Day 2023: The real meaning of these emojis might shock you

IPS at 21, IAS at 22: Meet Divya Tanwar who cracked UPSC exam twice without coaching

Delhi weather update: Light showers likely in capital today, Yamuna water level drops to 205.52 metres

Swiggy Genie delivery partner flees with Rs 82,999 Apple Watch; here's what happened

Kedarnath Temple bans use of mobile phones, videography, photography; check details

HomeSports

Sports

Wimbledon: Kevin Anderson knocks Roger Federer out in epic quarter-final

The defending champion is out of Wimbledon 2018.

article-main
Latest News

Aditya Chaturvedi

Updated: Jul 11, 2018, 10:37 PM IST

Roger Federer suffered a shock defeat in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2018 after going down 2-6 6-7 7-5 6-4 13-11 in an epic battle on Court One against Kevin Anderson.

It was a phenomenal performance from the 6 feet 6 inch South African who saved a match point in the third set to mount an inspiring comeback.

Federer, the overwhelming favourite going into the contest, won the opening set in just 26 minutes. The second set went to a tie-break with either player breaking serve once. The 20-time Grand Slam champion, though, kept his nerve to close out the tie-breaker 7-5.

At that point it felt like Anderson had squandered his last chance. Although Federer's forehand was getting more erratic with each passing game, it seemed Anderson had too big a moment to climb.  That was, however, far from what was to happen.

 

Having saved a match point deep in the third set, the World No.8 switched gears and broke Federer at 5-5. Anderson went on to close out the set, before comfortably clinching the next one too.

The defending champion has a decent record in five-setters but everyone knew it was going to count for nothing as the match entered its deciding set. The momentum was firmly in Anderson's corner.

Both players refused to give an inch on their serves and at 11-11 it seemed the match was entering the territory of Isner-Mahut from 2010. Anderson, however, had other plans. Dealing with a tiring Federer and a partisan crowd, the 32-year-old managed to land the killer blow. He hustled to break Federer and held his serve with ease to close out a Wimbledon special.

 

"Defeating Federer at Wimbledon is something that's going to stay with me forever," said a relieved Anderson soon after the match.

It was a gutting loss for the Swiss maestro as he'd planned his entire season so that he could peak at his favourite tournament. He only has himself to blame, though. The 36-year-old's first serve eluded him for large parts of the match, his famed forehand let him down big-time and by the end, despite hanging in for over four hours in humid conditions, he seemed to give up.

 

One major taking point after the match has to be the fact that Federer was put on Court One so that Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic could play their quarter-finals on Centre Court. He'd played all his matches last year and the first four this year at the All England Club's main arena. Did the switch have a big role to play in Federer being off colour? We're going to have to wait for the great man to speak up.

