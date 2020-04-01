Wimbledon cancelled due to coronavirus, first time since World War 2

As the world continues to battle the coronavirus crisis, with most sporting events either scrapped off the calendar or postponed, Wimbledon 2020 has been cancelled due to COVID pandemic, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (ALETC) said on Wednesday.

It is the first time since World War II that the premier tennis tournament has been called off.

"It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021," a statement from the body said.

ALETC stressed that its priority has been the health and safety of all of those who come together to make Wimbledon happen, including the visitors from the UK and around the world, our players, guests, members, staff, volunteers, partners, contractors, and local residents.

"Since the emergence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in January, we have followed guidance from the UK Government and public health authorities in relation to our year-round operations, alongside developing an understanding of the likely trajectory of the outbreak in the UK. This has enabled analysis of the impact of the Government restrictions on the usual commencement in April of the significant preparations required to stage The Championships, either on the original date of 29 June, or at a later date in the summer of 2020," Wimbledon organisers said in a statement.

Last week, the Wimbledon organisers had maintained that the event will not be held behind close doors and also ruled out postponement, considering the nature of grass that has to be maintained for the game.