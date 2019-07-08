Headlines

IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023: Marcus Stoinis to miss India clash? Pat Cummins gives major update on Aussie all-rounder

IND v AUS, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma gives major update on Shubman Gill's availability ahead of AUS clash

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Dream11 prediction: Fantasy Cricket tips for India vs Australia match 5

Air India cancels flights to and from Tel Aviv in wake of Hamas attack on Israel

Delhi NCR air quality likely to enter 'poor' category soon, temperature to drop drastically next week

Sports

Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty crashes out to Alison Riske

Wimbledon 2019 8th July updates:

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 08, 2019, 06:39 PM IST

World number one and French Open champion Ash Barty was knocked out of Wimbledon on Monday after losing 3-6 6-2 6-3 in a ferocious battle with 55th-ranked American Alison Riske.

Barty, who had been on a sensational 15-match winning run, was brought down to earth with a thud by Riske, who reached her first ever Grand Slam quarter-final at the 30th attempt and at the age of 29.

Barty began well, serving four straight aces in the opening game on her way to winning a 21st successive set over the last three tournaments.

Yet Riske, who had spent more than four hours longer on court than Barty in the first week, dug-in for a trench battle, out-slugging the Australian to take the next two sets and set up a potential last eight clash with seven times champion Serena Williams.

