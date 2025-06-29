Ahead of the 138th edition of Wimbledon, know everything about the much-awaited Grand Slam, be it prize money, new rules, venues and more.

Wimbledon 2025 is all set to commence on Monday, June 30. The much-awaited Grand Slam will be held at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and can be watched across the world online and on television. Ahead of the 138th edition of the most popular Grand Slam, take a look at the important details about it, be its venues, players, prize money, and much more.

Wimbledon 2025 start and finals?

The much-awaited edition of Wimbledon will start on June 30, and the men's finals will be played on July 13. The Women's finals will be played one day earlier, on July 12.

Prize Money

The winner of Wimbledon 2025 will receive 4.07 million USD as prize money, which is the highest among all four Grand Slams. Talking about the runner-up, he will get 2.08 USD million.

Where and how to watch Wimbledon 2025 in India?

Fans, who are awaiting the prestigious Grand Slam in India, can watch the tournament on the Star Sports network, which has the broadcast rights. On the other hand, Wimbledon 2025 can also be watched on the OTT platform, JioHotstar.

Defending Champions

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz won the 2024 Singles title in men's and the Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova won the 2024 Singles title in women's. On the rules front, the All England Club will use electronic line calling for the first time in history, replacing human judges.