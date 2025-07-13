Wimbledon 2025: How much prize money will winner and runner-up of Grand Slam take home along with trophy?

Check out the complete prize money structure of Wimbledon 2025 and know the amount of cash which the winner and runner-up take home.

Wimbledon 2025 is on the verge of concluding with the Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner game in the finals at Centre Court on July 13. While Carlos will be aiming to defend his title, Jannik will be appearing in his first-ever Wimbledon final. Both players faced each other recently in the French Open 2025 final, which was won by Carlos. Interesting, Carlos won his last bouts against Jannik, and many tennis fans are speculating another win for him. So, how much money will the winner of Wimbledon 2025 get as prize money?

Prize money structure in Wimbledon 2025?

The winner of the Wimbledon 2025 final will win a cash prize of over USD 4 million, while the runner-up gets nearly half of it.

Winner - USD 4,094,221.68

Runner-up - USD 2,074,405.65

Semi-finalists - USD 1,057,673.93

Quarter-finalists - USD 545,896.22

Fourth round - USD 327,537.73

Third round - USD 207,440.57

Second round - USD 135,109.32

First round - USD 90,072.88

The 3 million British pounds prize money of the winner saw an increase of 11.1 percent this year from the previous edition. The total prize money of the gentlemen's and ladies' singles events is British pounds 38,828,000, which is 8.2 percent more than the 2024 tournament.

The winners of men's and women's doubles get GBP 680,000 per pair, whereas the winners of the mixed doubles get GBP 135,000. On Saturday, Iga Swiatek won the women's Singles edition of Wimbledon 2025.