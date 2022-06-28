Wimbledon 2022: Novak Djokovic advances to the 2nd round after losing a set in the first round

Novak Djokovic

In the first match of the Wimbledon on Centre Court, defending champion Novak Djokovic recorded his 80th Wimbledon match victory with a win over South Korea`s Soonwoon Kwon on Monday. The Serbian becomes the first player, man or woman, to record 80 singles victories across each of all four Grand Slam tournaments.

The world no. 3 maintained a solid level in his 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory against the World No. 81. Yet Kwon's aggressive tactics meant Djokovic was never completely comfortable in his first tour-level match since his Roland Garros quarter-final on May 31.

The win extends Djokovic's unbeaten run at Wimbledon to 22 matches. The Serbian is hunting a fourth consecutive crown at the third major of the year in London, and his second tour-level title of 2022 after he triumphed at the Italian Open in May.

The South Korean was a break-up in each of the first two sets and pumped up the Centre Court crowd after he leveled proceedings at a set apiece, but Djokovic's trademark consistency proved enough to complete a two-hour, 27-minute victory.

The top seed will face Thanasi Kokkinakis or Kamil Majchrzak in the second round at SW19, where he now holds an 80-10 record.

The World No. 3 is chasing his seventh title at Wimbledon, a tally that would draw him level with legendary American Pete Sampras and move him within one of record-holder Roger Federer`s eight crowns.

Elsewhere, Cameron Norrie, the British No.9 seed, made a flying start in his 6-0, 7-6(3), 6-3 victory over Pablo Andujar on No.2 Court. The 26-year-old left-hander romped through the first set for the loss of just 11 points, in 23 one-sided minutes.

The veteran Spaniard, who is 10 years Norrie's senior, forced a tie-break in the second set but was always chasing the match in the third. Tantalizingly, the play was suspended with the score at deuce in what proved to be the final game.

Norrie, who achieved his best result at Wimbledon last year when he reached the third round, will face another Spaniard, Jaume Munar, in the second round.

(With inputs from Reuters)