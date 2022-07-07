Wimbledon 2022: Nick Kyrgios sets up Rafael Nadal clash after beating Cristian Garin

Nick Kyrgios reaches semifinal of Wimbledon 2022, to face Rafael Nadal next

Australia's Nick Kyrgios reached his career's first Grand Slam semi-final after beating Chile's Cristian Garin in the men's singles quarterfinal of Wimbledon 2022 on Wednesday. The 27-year-old unseeded Tennis ace will face off against 22-time Grand Slam champ Rafael Nadal in the semis.

While Kyrgios lost the opening nine points, on Court One but ultimately had too much firepower for Garin who had hoped to become Chile's first Wimbledon semi-finalist.

The Aussie defeated his opponent 6-4 6-3 7-6(5), and will next face off against Rafa Nadal, who staged a stunning comeback against Taylor Fritz as he fought after going down in the first two sets, and the second seed also overcame an abdomen injury, in the clash which lasted over 4 hours.

In surpassing his previous best Wimbledon run to the quarter-finals eight years ago, Kyrgios becomes the first Australian man to reach a Grand Slam semi-final since Lleyton Hewitt at the 2005 U.S. Open.

On the eve of the match, Kyrgios was summoned to appear in a Canberra court next month on an alleged common assault charge, hardly ideal preparation for one of his biggest matches.

One of tennis's great enigmas will now face Nadal in the semi-finals, a clash he predicted would be "probably the most-watched match of all time."

World number 40 Kyrgios, the lowest-ranked semifinalist at Wimbledon since Marat Safin (75) and Rainer Schuettler (94) in 2008, will start as the underdog, but will relish the occasion.

"I never thought I'd be in the semi-final of a Grand Slam. I thought that ship had sailed -- that I may have wasted that window in my career," he said.

"I had lost the love, lost the fire, lost the spark. Then some things just changed in my life. I kind of just rediscovered that I've got a lot of people that want me to play, that I play for. I've got a lot left in the tank," he added.

With inputs from Reuters