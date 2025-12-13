FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Will Virat Kohli meet Lionel Messi during GOAT tour in Mumbai? Here's what we know

Virat Kohli’s return to India has sparked fresh speculation over a possible meeting with football legend Lionel Messi during the Mumbai leg of the GOAT Tour. With two global icons in the same city, fans are eagerly wondering if a historic crossover moment is on the cards.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 07:27 PM IST

Will Virat Kohli meet Lionel Messi during GOAT tour in Mumbai? Here's what we know
Virat Kohli has made his way back to India after spending several days with his family in London. He left shortly after India clinched the ODI series against South Africa. Kohli delivered a standout performance as India triumphed over the Proteas by 9 wickets in the third and final ODI, securing the series 2-1.

In exceptional form with the bat, Virat emerged as the top run-scorer in the series, amassing 302 runs at an impressive average of 151, which included two centuries and a fifty. He was named Player of the Series. The seasoned batter was spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport on Saturday. His return was anticipated as he is set to participate in the upcoming New Zealand series and is likely to represent Delhi in the forthcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Accompanying Virat was his wife, Anushka Sharma, marking her first return to India in months. The former Indian captain is gearing up to re-enter domestic cricket, participating in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time in 15 years. The tournament is slated to commence on December 24, with Delhi starting its campaign against Andhra Pradesh.

Interestingly, Virat's arrival on Saturday ignited intense speculation regarding a potential meeting with Lionel Messi during the ongoing GOAT India tour. Notably, Messi arrived in India in the early hours of December 13. The iconic footballer is expected to reach Mumbai on December 14, where he will be meeting his fans at the Wankhede Stadium.

Meanwhile, Messi’s initial day in India did not unfold as anticipated, as fans in Kolkata were left disheartened after missing the chance to catch a glimpse of their beloved star. A chaotic scene erupted at the Salt Lake Stadium, forcing Messi to exit the field prematurely as the crowd expressed their frustration by vandalizing and damaging the venue.

Supporters asserted that Messi's intended tour of the stadium never truly came to fruition. Upon entering the field, the World Cup champion found himself instantly encircled by politicians, officials, celebrities, and their relatives, accompanied by a significant media turnout.

While there aren't many indications to suggest that Virat is a massive football aficionado, he has openly identified himself as a devoted Cristiano Ronaldo admirer. With an unparalleled admiration for Ronaldo, it will be fascinating to observe how his potential encounter with Messi unfolds if the rumors turn out to be true.

