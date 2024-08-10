Will Vinesh Phogat get silver medal at Paris Olympics? Court to announce it's decision today by....

Vinesh, who competed under the allowed weight limit in her bouts on Tuesday, has submitted an appeal to be awarded a joint silver medal alongside Lopez.

The appeal filed by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat against her disqualification from the Olympic finals will be determined by the ad hoc section of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by 6 p.m. local time (9.30 p.m. IST) on Saturday, as reported by PTI.

The case concluded in Paris on Friday, with the court upholding Vinesh's appeal against her disqualification for being 100 grams overweight on the morning of her final match against eventual gold medallist Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States.

"By application of Article 18 of the CAS Arbitration Rules form the Olympic Games, the President of the CAS Ad Hoc Division extends the time limit for the Panel to give a decision until 10 August 2024 at 18h00 (Paris time)," a statement from the CAS said.

Following the establishment of the ad hoc division, specifically created to resolve disputes during the Olympics, it was determined that a judgment should be reached by the conclusion of the Paris Games on Sunday.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) expressed optimism for a favorable resolution following the session.

"Indian Olympic Association remained hopeful of a positive resolution of wrestler Vinesh Phogat's application before the Ad hoc Division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her failed weigh-in," the IOA said in a statement on Friday.

Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, a Cuban wrestler who was defeated by Vinesh in the semifinals on Tuesday, has taken her place in the top match.

The esteemed senior counsels Vidushpat Singhania and Harish Salve represented Vinesh in this matter.

