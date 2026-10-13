Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi play last T20I of West Indies series? Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer get big appeal

Abhishek Nayar urged India to win the 4th T20I vs West Indies and give 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi a chance in the final match. India lead the series 2-1.

Former India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar suggested including 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the T20I series against West Indies. India currently leads the five-match series 2-1, with victories in the first and third T20Is and a loss in the second. The fourth T20I is set for Wednesday in Hyderabad.

Nayar wants Sooryavanshi for final T20I

Nayar stated on Star Sports that India should aim to win the fourth game and complete the series 3-1. If that occurs, Sooryavanshi may be given a chance in the final game by the team management. "I would want India to go 3-1 up, and for the last game, Sooryavanshi plays. So keep it simple: Go 3-1 up, wrap the series up, and let Sooryavanshi play the last one," Nayar said.

In this series, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has not yet participated in a game. Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson have opened for India thus far. For the time being, captain Shreyas Iyer and head coach Gautam Gambhir have supported the seasoned openers.

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Nayar praises Abhishek Sharma's comeback

Nayar praised Abhishek Sharma for his performance in the third T20I, where he scored 69 runs, including 6 fours and 5 sixes, after struggling in the first two matches. He noted Abhishek's ability to successfully face West Indies spinner Roston Chase, who had dismissed him in the previous games.

Nayar highlighted that a batter can gauge the bowler's strategy early on, noting Abhishek's skill in choosing between aggressive and defensive play. A victory for India in the forthcoming Hyderabad match would clinch the series and enable a review of Sooryavanshi in the final T20I.