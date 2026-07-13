Will Rahul Dravid succeed Brendon McCullum as England test coach?

Former India batter Rahul Dravid has reportedly emerged as a leading candidate to become England’s next Test head coach following Brendon McCullum’s departure.

In a big development, the ECB announced that Brendon McCullum has stepped down as England’s Test head coach with immediate effect. His exit marks the end of the ‘Bazball’ era, which ended on a disappointing note in the longest format.

With McCullum gone, the ECB has also started the hunt for his replacement. As per recent reports, former India batter Rahul Dravid is now among the frontrunners for the England Test coaching job.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Dravid, Andy Flower and Richard Dawson are the main contenders.

Dravid has "no desire" to coach full-time

The 53-year-old, who led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the 2023 World Test Championship final, has reportedly come into consideration due to his detail-oriented coaching approach and strong grasp of red-ball cricket. However, the report noted that Dravid has "no desire" to get back into full-time coaching.

"Dravid has no desire to coach full-time, but the England Test job would allow him extended periods at home and the chance to help keep alive his favourite format of the game. England, at the very least, should gauge his interest," the report mentioned.

After his exit was confirmed, Brendon McCullum addressed the media and called coaching England’s Test team a huge honour. He said he would have liked to continue, but added that he was proud of what the team achieved under him.

"I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together. Of course I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the White Ball teams and helping England keep moving forward,” McCullum was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Who are the other top contenders?

ECB chief executive Richard Gould also spoke about McCullum’s impact. “Brendon breathed new life into the England Men’s Test team during an exciting period that included some remarkable wins, and we’re grateful for everything he contributed to the role,” Gould said.

Meanwhile, Andy Flower remains a top contender. He previously coached England to three Ashes victories and the top spot in Tests, and has since won back-to-back IPL titles with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Glamorgan head coach Richard Dawson is another name in contention. He has drawn praise for his tactical nous and strong record in county cricket.