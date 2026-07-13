FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US Iran War: Explosions Reported In Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island As US launches Fresh strikes On Iran

US Iran War: Explosions Reported In Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island As US launches Fresh strikes On Iran

Ida Ali Gets Engaged: Who is Krish Agarwal? All you need to know about Imtiaz Ali's son-in-law

Ida Ali Gets Engaged: Who is Krish Agarwal? All you need to know

Gurugram News: Engineer Stabs Girlfriend To Death At Gurugram PG, Kills Self By Jumping Before Train

Gurugram News: Engineer Stabs Girlfriend To Death At Gurugram PG, Kills Self By Jumping Before Train

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama

From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka

From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

Will Rahul Dravid succeed Brendon McCullum as England test coach?

Former India batter Rahul Dravid has reportedly emerged as a leading candidate to become England’s next Test head coach following Brendon McCullum’s departure.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 13, 2026, 12:11 PM IST

Will Rahul Dravid succeed Brendon McCullum as England test coach?
Rahul Dravid; Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a big development, the ECB announced that Brendon McCullum has stepped down as England’s Test head coach with immediate effect. His exit marks the end of the ‘Bazball’ era, which ended on a disappointing note in the longest format. 

With McCullum gone, the ECB has also started the hunt for his replacement. As per recent reports, former India batter Rahul Dravid is now among the frontrunners for the England Test coaching job.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Dravid, Andy Flower and Richard Dawson are the main contenders. 

Dravid has "no desire" to coach full-time

The 53-year-old, who led India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the 2023 World Test Championship final, has reportedly come into consideration due to his detail-oriented coaching approach and strong grasp of red-ball cricket. However, the report noted that Dravid has "no desire" to get back into full-time coaching.

"Dravid has no desire to coach full-time, but the England Test job would allow him extended periods at home and the chance to help keep alive his favourite format of the game. England, at the very least, should gauge his interest," the report mentioned.

After his exit was confirmed, Brendon McCullum addressed the media and called coaching England’s Test team a huge honour. He said he would have liked to continue, but added that he was proud of what the team achieved under him.  

"I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together. Of course I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the White Ball teams and helping England keep moving forward,” McCullum was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Who are the other top contenders?

ECB chief executive Richard Gould also spoke about McCullum’s impact. “Brendon breathed new life into the England Men’s Test team during an exciting period that included some remarkable wins, and we’re grateful for everything he contributed to the role,” Gould said.

Meanwhile, Andy Flower remains a top contender. He previously coached England to three Ashes victories and the top spot in Tests, and has since won back-to-back IPL titles with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Glamorgan head coach Richard Dawson is another name in contention. He has drawn praise for his tactical nous and strong record in county cricket.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ida Ali Gets Engaged: Who is Krish Agarwal? All you need to know about Imtiaz Ali's son-in-law
Ida Ali Gets Engaged: Who is Krish Agarwal? All you need to know
Ashadi Wari tragedy: 3 women killed, 4 injured after truck rams into pilgrims in Pune
Ashadi Wari: 3 women killed, 4 injured after truck rams into pilgrims
Will Rahul Dravid succeed Brendon McCullum as England test coach?
Will Rahul Dravid succeed Brendon McCullum as England test coach?
Alliance: Rivva Kishan chooses Kushal Tandon over Dolly Javed, netizens call her 'biggest snake'
Alliance: Rivva Kishan chooses Kushal Tandon over Dolly Javed
Badrinath Donation Theft Case: Police arrest prime accused Pramod Nautiyal from Dehradun, to be produced in court today
Badrinath Donation Theft Case: Police arrest prime accused Pramod Nautiyal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement