'Will not watch this WC again': Egypt coach Hossam Hassan vows to boycott tournament after Argentina heartbreak

After facing a shocking defeat at the hands of the defending champions in the Round of 32 clash, Egypt's head coach lashed out at the FIFA authorites and announced a boycott of the remainder of the FIFA World Cup.

Egypt football fans are still in deep shock after their side lost to Argentina in the Round of 16 clash on Tuesday despite a 2-0 lead in the second half. After the dramatic finish to the game, Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan announced a boycott of the remainder of the FIFA World Cup 2026, citing a lack of 'fair play' and 'justice' in the tournament. For those unversed, the defending champions shifted the match in their favour in the last leg after trailing by 2-0 till the 79th minute.

Hassan lashes out after Egypt's elimination

While speaking to reporters after the game, Hassan said, ''Argentina's victory is entirely undeserved. I promise you, once I return today, I will not watch football in this World Cup at all, because there is no justice in it. My personal protest is that I will not watch this World Cup again. When I get back home and back to our country, I am not watching it.''

''We had the right to win, and I don't want to say 'hard luck' to us, No. We left with honour, honour on our part. But the final result, aside from being highly influenced, is a far cry from the 'fair play' that FIFA talks about and far from respect. There was neither respect nor fair play today,'' he added.

He also highlighted that 'internal and external factors' influenced the game and added, ''We looked better than the reigning champions, better in everything but the result was influenced by internal factors on the pitch and external factors off it. Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running. In football, there are sometimes external factors that go beyond the technical aspects. The world champion received support at every level.''

Calling it an 'injustice', he concluded by saying, ''I want to put it in beautiful words and say hard luck, but we have been treated unfairly and it has been an injustice.''

Meanwhile, Argentina will now face Switzerland on July 12 at the Kansas City Stadium in their quarter-final clash.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/