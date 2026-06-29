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Will Neymar finally return to Brazil's starting XI? Ancelotti opens up before Round of 32 clash against Japan

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Will Neymar finally return to Brazil's starting XI? Ancelotti opens up before Round of 32 clash against Japan

Brazil are set to lock horns with Japan in their Round of 32 clash, with speculation around the star forward over his role for the knockout encounter on Monday.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 29, 2026, 08:48 AM IST

Will Neymar finally return to Brazil's starting XI? Ancelotti opens up before Round of 32 clash against Japan
Brazil will face Japan in the Round of 32 clash on Monday. (Pic Credits: Instagram/neymarjr)
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Brazil's star forward Neymar, who missed the first two group stage matches in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, finally made a comeback to the Playing XI in the third game. He missed those matches due to a right calf injury, and fans are now wondering whether Neymar will be playing the upcoming crucial Round of 32 clash against Japan on Monday. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that Neymar has made significant progress in his recovery and is now able to play for longer periods.

Ancelotti provides encouraging Neymar fitness update

While speaking to the media on Sunday, Ancelotti said, ''In the last week, his progress has been significant. Unfortunately, he could not play longer than 15 minutes before, but he is now doing well enough to play more.''

Talking about the upcoming clash with Japan, he further said, ''It was a good experience to know that Japan are one of the best teams in the world. We have full respect for them and will prepare for the game like it is a final, because to us it is a final. We need a strong mind and strong hearts. We have to be ready for anything that could take place in a knockout match, such as extra time or penalties. The team is ready, motivated, and confident. But every match in this competition is very difficult.''

Whats App Image 2026 06 29 at 7 08 19 AM

Brazil eye knockout success after historic group-stage campaign

For those unversed, Brazil finished at the top in Group C, extending their 44-year-old World Cup record of topping their group at every tournament since 1982. This was Brazil's 12th consecutive tournament where they topped their group. Meanwhile, the Brazil vs Japan match will begin at 10:30 PM (IST) on Monday and is scheduled to be played at the Houston Stadium.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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