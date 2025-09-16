Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Will Neeraj Chopra, Arshad Nadeem shake hands at World Athletics Championships in Tokyo amid Asia Cup fiasco?

Amid ongoing tensions between the Indian and Pakistan cricket boards, javelin stars of both nations - Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem - will be in the same contest at the 2025 World Athletics Championship, being held in Tokyo.

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 09:14 PM IST

India's 'Golden Boy' Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem will clash at the 2025 World Athletics Championships. However, it won't happen on Wednesday, September 17, during the qualification round as both athletes are in different groups. But, it doesn't mean that both players won't be facing each other in the contest. Neeraj and Arshad are among the favourites who are expected to reach the final, scheduled for Thursday, September 18. But, a major section of social media users is speculating the same heat between the two as that everyone saw on the cricket field between the two nations during the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday.

 

Will Neeraj Chopra-Arshad Nadeem shake hands in Tokyo?

 

On one hand, Neeraj has been kept in Group A alongside Germany's Julian Weber, 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott, and the Czech's Jakub Vadlejch and fellow Indian Sachin Yadav. On the other hand, Nadeem is in Group B with Anderson Peters, Julius Yego, Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage, Luiz da Silva, and Indian athletes Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh.

 

 

The top 12 will advance to the final, which will be held the next day. For those unversed, Neeraj Chopra is currently the defending champion, who won the Gold in 2023 in the Budapest edition, whereas Nadeem and Jakub Vadlejch settled for Silver and Bronze, respectively.

 

The upcoming contest will be the first one after the 2024 Paris Olympics, where the two stalwarts will be facing each other on an international forum. It will be interesting to see how the two javelin stars deal with each other on the field, whether they would interact and meet like other athletes, or the tension would be visible between them just like cricket players.

