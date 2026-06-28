Will Mohamed Salah miss Egypt's Round of 32 clash? Manager finally breaks silence on injury scare

Egypt's campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2026 could suffer a major setback, as concerns grow over Mohamed Salah's fitness ahead of the Round of 32 fixture against Australia.

Egypt are set to face Australia in their Round of 32 fixture on Friday, July 3 at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington. All eyes will be on Egypt's star Mohamed Saleh, who is currently nursing a hamstring injury. Notably, Salah was substituted during Egypt's game against Iran after complaining of discomfort, following which scans confirmed a hamstring strain.

As per a statement issued by Egypt's doctor, Mohamed Abou El Ela, Saleh had already begun a treatment programme. For those unversed, Saleh has so far scored one goal and provided two assists during the group stage games as Egypt reach the knockout stage for the first time.

More injury scare for Egypt

Apart from him, Ahmed Fatouh has also suffered a hamstring tear and is unlikely to recover in time for the Round of 32 match against Australia on Friday. Even Mohamed Abdelmonem also sustained a severe ankle bruise and was substituted during the Iran game just after 14 minutes of play.

Talking about the group stage standings, Egypt finished second in Group G with five points and one win in three matches and a goal difference of two. In Group G, Belgium topped with five points and a goal difference of four.

Meanwhile, with just two matches left in the group stage, 30 out of 32 seats have been sealed for the next round. Both the remaining matches are from Group J, the first one between Algeria and Austria, and the second is between Jordan and Argentina.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/