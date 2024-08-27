Will LSG retain KL Rahul? India star meets owner Sanjiv Goenka amid rumours of joining RCB

As per the report of Cricbuzz, KL Rahul and LSG-owner Sanjiv Goenka met at the franchise office in Kolkata.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, there are rumours that KL Rahul might leave Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and return to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the next season. However, there's now a possibility that Rahul will continue to play for LSG in the IPL 2025 after a picture of him meeting franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka in Kolkata on Monday has gone viral.

The picture now raises retention hope for Rahul after the public spat that took place during this year's IPL. LSG owner was captured scolding captain KL Rahul on the field after LSG lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad during IPL 2024.

LSG's aspiration to advance to the playoffs took a serious blow following a defeat by Sunrisers Hyderabad. After the match, Goenka was seen having a heated conversion with Rahul on the ground.

As per the report of Cricbuzz, KL Rahul and LSG-owner Sanjiv Goenka met at the franchise office in Kolkata. The meeting centered on strategizing for the upcoming season, given the rumours that's been brewing about the possibility of Zaheer Khan stepping up as the team's mentor.

Meanwhile, speculation about Rahul's potential return to RCB remains unconfirmed.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the official retention policy, and it remains unclear how many players each team will be allowed to retain.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.