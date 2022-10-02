Search icon
Will look to produce good performances in Pro Kabaddi League, says Aslam Inamdar

The league will begin on October 7, 2022, and will last through mid-December.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

File Photo

Aslam Inamdar, a rising Pro Kabaddi League player who will play for Puneri Paltan in the upcoming season, said that his team's preparations are going well. "We've been working hard to be ready for the next season of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League. We also concentrated on strength and conditioning training. We'll try to put up a fantastic show in the next season"."

The raider, who helped Maharashtra defeat Haryana 39-35 in the Semi-Final of the 36th National Games Gujarat 2022 on Friday, spoke about the things that worked for his team, saying, "We coordinated really well on the mat. Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde, and the entire crew did an excellent job. We fixed our faults from the previous game and advanced to the Final."

Inamdar remarked of the summit clash, "We'll treat the Final like any other game. During the game, we'll try to make good use of our technique. We are only here today because of the fans, and the Maharashtra team has gotten a lot of their support."

The dates for Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League have been revealed by the league's organizers. The league will begin on October 7, 2022, and will last through mid-December. Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad will host the league stage.

Season 9 will go off on October 7th, with the returning winners of Season 8, Dabang Delhi K.C. facing battle against U Mumba. The second match will feature the league's first Southern Derby of the season, between the Bengaluru Bulls and the Telugu Titans. In the final match of the first day, U.P. Yoddhas will face Jaipur Pink Panthers.

