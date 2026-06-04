Will Lionel Messi retire after FIFA World Cup 2026? Argentina coach breaks silence

Lionel Messi has once again found himself at the centre of retirement speculation ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026. However, Argentina’s coach has addressed the discussion, offering fresh insight into the football icon’s plans beyond the global showpiece.

The 23rd FIFA World Cup kicks off on June 11 and wraps up on July 19. For 39 days, 48 teams will go head-to-head in 104 matches, all for a shot at football’s top prize. Everyone’s watching stars like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar. Messi and Ronaldo are set to play their sixth World Cups—a record in tournament history.

Is This Lionel Messi’s Last Dance?

Messi returns to the World Cup wearing the defending champion’s armband. He steered Argentina to glory in 2022—a third title for the nation and their first after a 36-year drought. Remember, he was also the captain in 2014, when Argentina lost in the final. Now, the big question: is this Messi’s swan song for international football? For fans anxious about his future, Argentina’s coach finally opened up.

Scaloni Speaks

Lionel Scaloni made it clear: Messi will keep playing as long as he wants. Even at 38, Scaloni says Messi’s hunger and drive put him in a league of his own. Eight Ballon d’Ors, stints at Barcelona, PSG, and Inter Miami—he’s done it all, yet he still pushes for more.

“Messi will play until he wants to. We all know what kind of player he is. It’s no surprise he’s at his sixth World Cup,” Scaloni told Diario Ole. “He’s still the best because he always wants more. Every big decision, we talk through it with him. For someone like him, he’s earned it. I’ll always check in on how he’s feeling, and we figure it out together. Even when he’s not at his best, just having him on the pitch changes everything.”

Argentina’s World Cup 2026 Fixtures

Argentina opens Group Play against Algeria on June 16, then faces Austria and Jordan. After that, their opponents depend on their results. Argentina has three World Cup trophies: 1978, 1986, and 2022. They were finalists but fell short in 1930, 1990, and 2014.

Messi’s World Cup Legacy

Messi has scored 116 goals in 198 games for Argentina, only trailing Ronaldo on the all-time list. In World Cup play, he’s netted 13 times in 26 matches—making him joint fourth on the all-time scoring charts. He went scoreless in 2010, got his first World Cup goal in 2006, and scored his latest in the 2022 final. No matter what happens next, Messi's legacy on the world stage is already set in stone.

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