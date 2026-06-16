Will Lionel Messi play in Argentina's World Cup opener against Algeria? Coach Scaloni drops major update

If you are also eager to know when Argentine star footballer Lionel Messi will be seen in action in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, then take a look at what coach Lionel Scaloni said ahead of the team's opener.

Defending champions Argentina are set to begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign on June 17 against Algeria. The match will be played at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, starting at 6:30 AM IST. The match will also mark Argentine star Lionel Messi's 200th international game. Yes, you read it right! Currently, Messi is the 3rd most capped player ever, only behind Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (228) and Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa (202). Ahead of the highly anticipated clash, manager Lionel Scaloni finally addressed Messi's availability, providing a major update on whether the star forward will feature in Argentina's World Cup opener.

Will Lionel Messi play in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener vs Algeria?

During a press conference, Argentina's manager Scaloni said, ''It's not just people in Argentina. The whole world, every single football fan on this planet, is waiting to see him on the field. The kind of impact Messi has, not just on Argentina fans but on sports lovers everywhere, is huge. There's nothing negative to say about him. He's always with the team, and he's our most important player.''

For those unversed, there were some minor concerns around Messi's hamstring injury ahead of the tournament. However, some reports now suggest that Messi is completely fit now and even played for about 20 minutes in the last friendly match against Iceland.

Meanwhile, there is a huge craze for Messi in Kansas City ahead of the game, as fans are awaiting for see their favourite star and wish him a happy birthday in advance. Messi will turn 39 on June 24, 2026.

Will Argentina create history and lift consecutive World Cups?

Only two countries have ever managed to win two consecutive World Cups, Italy in 1934 and 1938, and Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Four years ago, Argentina defeated France to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar, and if they manage to clinch this edition as well, they will join the coveted club.