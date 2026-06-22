Will Lionel Messi play for Argentina vs Austria at FIFA World Cup 2026?

All eyes will be on Albiceleste's star player Lionel Messi tonight in a group stage match against Austria, as the reigning world champions are aiming to maintain their perfect start to the tournament.

Defending champions Argentina are set to play is second game tonight after registering a comfortable win over Algeria in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2026. In that game, captain Lionel Messi scored a brilliant hat-trick, and the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner broke several records with his stint. In the next fixture, Argentina will face Austria at the Dallas Stadium in Arlington, and the match will begin at 10:30 PM IST on Monday.

Will Lionel Messi play Argentina vs Austria tonight?

Reportedly, Messi is likely to start for Argentina against Austria tonight. The Albiceleste star is on the verge of creating several records in the upcoming clash as he has now scored in five consecutive World Cup matches and needs just one more goal to equal the all-time record of six straight World Cup games with a goal, a record which is currently held by France's Just Fontaine and Brazil's Jairzinho.

Not only this, if Messi scores another goal, he would become the player with the most goals in the tournament's history, surpassing Germany's Miroslav Klose. If Messi scores a goal from outside the penalty area, that would give him another record for most long-range goals in World Cup history.

If Argentina register victory over Austria tonight, it would be Messi's 17th win in the World Cup, which would tie the record currently held by Klose.

Predicted Playing XI for Argentina

Emiliano Martinez

Nahuel Molina

Cristian Romero

Lisandro Martinez

Facundo Medina

Rodrigo De Paul

Enzo Fernandez

Alexis Mac Allister

Lionel Messi

Julian Alvarez

Thiago Almada

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/