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Will Kylian Mbappe overtake Lionel Messi's World Cup tally? France manager predicts

Lionel Messi currently holds the record for the most goals in the FIFA World Cup. Now, France coach Didier Deschamps believes Mbappe can break this record, saying the 27-year-old has everything needed to achieve the milestone.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 23, 2026, 10:43 AM IST

Will Kylian Mbappe overtake Lionel Messi's World Cup tally? France manager predicts
Mbappe scored a double in the group stage clash against Iraq. (Pic Credits: Instagram/k.mbappe)
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    France's star striker Kylian Mbappe scored back-to-back braces in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, with the first one coming against Iraq and the second one against Senegal. With two more goals in the second group stage match on Monday (local time), Mbappe has equalled Germany's Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals, bringing him closer to all-time highest goalscorer in tournament history, Lionel Messi.

     

    Messi also scored a brace against Austria on Monday, surpassing Klose's long-standing record.

     

    France manager makes bold prediction on Mbappe

     

    France head coach Didier Deschamps praised Mbappe's consistent form and predicted that the 27-year-old could break Messi's all-time highest goals record in the World Cup.

     

    As reported by Reuters, in the post-match presser, Deschamps said, ''Well, records are there to be broken. And how he has a symbolic figure. He has 100 caps. He's always scored goals. He will score more goals. Take Messi, take Ronaldo. I'm not sure that Kylian will play up to their age, but as long as he's one the pitch and as he feels right, he will score a lot of goals. Every time he beats his own record, he does have the capacity to up his ante.''

     

    Whats App Image 2026 06 23 at 7 16 35 AM

     

    With the group stage match against Iraq, Mbappe also became the 10th player for France to reach 100 caps; however, he is the youngest one to achieve the feat.

     

    Meanwhile, Mbappe scored first in the 14th minute of the game against Iraq and added his second in the 54th minute. With two braces in the current tournament, Mbappe has become only the fourth player in history to score two or more goals in at least three successive World Cup appearances.

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