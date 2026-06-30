Will Julian Nagelsmann resign? Germany coach breaks silence after World Cup heartbreak

In a major upset in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, Paraguay defeated Germany in a penalty shootout to qualify for the Round of 16. Here's what Germany's coach Julian Nagelsmann said after the game.

Four-time FIFA World Cup champions Germany were knocked out of the ongoing 2026 tournament after facing defeat at the hands of Paraguay in the Round of 32 clash on Monday (local time). After drawing 1-1, the match went to a penalty shootout, which Paraguay won 4-3 to qualify for the Round of 16. Meanwhile, talks around the resignation of Germany's head coach Julian Nagelsmann started making rounds on social media after the team's poor show and early exit from the tournament.

Now, Julian has come forward and admitted that the team's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign was below expectations, saying that Germany can no longer consider themselves amon football's elite after third consecutive early exit after winning the 2014 edition.

Julian Nagelsmann breaks silence on resignation rumours after Germany's World Cup exit

''If you exit after the first stage, it's not enough for German football. This is now the third elimination in a row, so we are not part of the first-class teams any more. I am disappointed. If the DFB wants me, I am going to continue. I know a lot of people want me to leave, but I would love to continue if the DFB want me. I'll give my arguments to my boss,'' ESPN reported, quoting Julian Nagelsmann.

''If there was a survey today in Germany, people aren't going to talk about me positively, obviously. We have not done much during this tournament. I'm not someone who runs away,'' he added.

Germany suffer historic upset as Paraguay end four-time champions' FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign

Notably, this was Germany's only second defeat on penalties at a major international tournament. The first one came in the 1976 UEFA European Championship final against Czechoslovakia. However, this is one of the biggest upsets in modern FIFA World Cup where Germany, ranked 10th, gets defeated by Paraguay, which is ranked 41st in the World Rankings.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/