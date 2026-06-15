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Will Iranian American protests overshadow Iran’s World Cup 2026 opener against New Zealand?

As Iran prepares to kick off its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against New Zealand, the team's opener has sparked both support and protests among Iranian Americans in Los Angeles. Know the whole matter here.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 06:02 PM IST

Will Iranian American protests overshadow Iran’s World Cup 2026 opener against New Zealand?
Iran fans divided as the World Cup journey begins. (AI-Generated)
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Iran's national football team are set to begin its FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against New Zealand, which will begin at 6:30 AM IST on ZEE5 and Unite8 Sports channels. The match is gaining traction over mixed emotions from the Iranian Americans in the United States. While many fans are prepping to support their team, others are planning protests outside the stadium in Los Angeles.

For those unversed, Los Angeles is home to one of the largest Iranian communities outside Iran. Ahead of Iran's tournament opener, a section of fans plans to stage demonstrations against the Iranian government, saying they do not want the team to be linked with the country's political leadership.

Reportedly, protesters are also expected to carry pre-revolution Iranian flags and wear symbolic clothing during the rallies.

Mehdi Taremi calls for unity

Ahead of the game vs New Zealand, an Iranian player named Mehdi Taremi, during a press conference, said, ''We ​respect all Iranians both within Iran and in its worldwide diaspora. For ​many years, the civilised country of Iran has been a united nation. We want to showcase that unity. ​And we are here at the World Cup to bring joy to Iranians wherever they are.

Earlier, groups of Iranian Americans gathered in Los Angeles to voice opposition to the government, including at a protest close to the match venue.

More challenges before the tournament

The Iranian team had also faced travel and visa-related issues due to which they spent part of their preparations in Mexico before reaching the US. ''We are accustomed to making opportunities out of ‌hardships. We don't think of anything other than bringing joy to our people, and we will do our utmost, and the rest is up to God, the almighty,'' Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei said.

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